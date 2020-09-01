Sheila Faye Poole, 69, of Murfreesboro, formerly of Roane County, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro.

She was born on May 26, 1951, in Roane County. She was a veteran of the U.S. Army. She enjoyed listening to and playing music. She was a proud Christian. She was preceded in death by her mother, Calma Simcox.

She is survived by her father, J.C. Poole; brothers, John Poole and Tom Poole; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

The family met at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for a graveside service with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



