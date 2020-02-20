Sheila Sharon Eidson-Taylor, 66, a resident of Victorian Square, Rockwood, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville.
She was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Baltimore, Md. Sheila was of the Catholic faith and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. She loved kids and was a very giving person; and had a wild imagination. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Clint Eidson and Stella Gregory Eidson.
Survivors include friends and caregivers, Carolyn Hamby, Edna Williams and Chelsie Cofer, all of Rockwood; and her family at Victorian Square.
Visitation was held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Father Michael Sweeney officiating. Committal services and interment followed in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 21, 2020