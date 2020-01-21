Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman Othel Casteel. View Sign Service Information Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc. 4650 Highway 411 Madisonville , TN 37354 (423)-442-4404 Send Flowers Obituary



Born Sept. 26, 1926, in Englewood to the late Joseph Larkin and Rossie Lee Gay Casteel. He was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Margaret Bernice Long Casteel; four brothers, Robert, J.M., Kenneth and Charles "Link"; three sisters, Zella Mae "Curly" Patton, Addie Ruth Burger and Vivian Webb McConnell.

He is survived by his second wife, Catherine "Cat" Daugherty Casteel; his two children and their spouses, Steve Casteel (Zee) of Kingston and Vicki Jackson (Teddy) of Kennesaw, Ga.; his four grandchildren and their spouses, Jamee Holiway (Chris) of Shelbyville, Ky., Shannan Casteel (Jamie) of Oak Ridge, Stephanie Seibert (Chris) of Kennesaw, and Joseph Jackson (Ellie) of Adairsville, Ga; nine great-grandchildren, Rachel and Chase Holiway, Rose, Gabe and Violet Seibert, Hannah and Kenzie Jackson and Rossi and Spencer Casteel; three sisters, Marie Harris and Sarah Joyce "Tinker" Martin, of Englewood, and Alice Partain (Lewis), of Athens; stepchildren, Tim and Bill Daugherty, of Englewood and Aletta Monroe of Knoxville.

Sherman was a veteran having joined the

He loved to hunt and fish during his earlier years having spent a lot of time in the Tellico Mountains and on area lakes. Later while living in Kingston, he became an avid golfer and was part owner of the Lakeside Golf Course. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority having worked at several of the TVA plant sites. He was an instrument mechanic at Kingston, EGCR and Widows Creek plants, and an environmental monitoring supervisor for Paradise, Kingston, Bull Run, Clinch River, Sequoyah and Watts Bar plants.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville. Graveside service and interment were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Chestua Campground Community Cemetery. Military honors were provided by V.F.W. Post 5156, D.A.V. Chapter 93 and American Legion Post 106. Pallbearers were Shannan Casteel, Joey Jackson, Tim Daugherty, Bob Long, David Whitlock and Jake Whatley. Honorary pallbearers were Gabe Seibert, Chase Holiway, Spencer Casteel, Bill Daughtery and Corbin and Reed Whatley. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Chestua Campground Community Cemetery Fund, 6106 Highway 411, Madisonville, TN 37354.

