Sheron Dale Newberry, 68, of Harriman, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Louis Beatrice Isabell Fulks Newberry.
Survivors include his daughters, Shasta Bain (Joshua) of Kingston and Alesa Shoffner of Wartburg; son, Cameron Dale Newberry of Westel; and stepson, Steven Clabo.
Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 1, 2019