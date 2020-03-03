Sherry Lynn Matheson, 54, of Rockwood, went to be at rest and peace with her Lord Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Sherry loved attending church, spending time with her family and her dog, Molly. Her friendly and outgoing personality and Christian witness always affected those around her. She will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten. Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, whom she missed greatly, Venita Burnette of Rockwood; grandparents, Harrison and Hester Burnette, Ellard and Edna Barnes, all of Rockwood.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Matheson (McKinley Melson) of Rockwood; father, Wayne Burnette of Rockwood; sisters, Tammy Leffew (Glenn) of Harriman and Jewell Collins of Rockwood; nieces, Beth Leffew and Megan Hill (Seth); special friends, Jennifer Bullard and Cindy Hall; and a host of family and friends.
The family received friends from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow in the chapel of Evans Mortuary at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Glenn Leffew and the Rev. Wayne Mullins officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Swan Pond Cemetery in Swan Pond community of Midtown. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 4, 2020