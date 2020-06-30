Or Copy this URL to Share

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Alexander Memorial Park, Evansville, Ind. An online register is availabkle at Shirley Brown Deutsch, 81, of Evansville, Ind., died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Berea, Ky.Shirley Brown Deutsch was born in Evansville, Ind.She was preceded in death by both parents, Walter and Bertha Brown; and husband, Robert Elmer Deutsch.She is survived by children, Robert Deutsch, Karen Deutsch and Linda Deutsch Moore.A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Alexander Memorial Park, Evansville, Ind. An online register is availabkle at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com.

