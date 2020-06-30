Shirley Brown Deutsch
Shirley Brown Deutsch, 81, of Evansville, Ind., died Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Berea, Ky.
Shirley Brown Deutsch was born in Evansville, Ind.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Walter and Bertha Brown; and husband, Robert Elmer Deutsch.
She is survived by children, Robert Deutsch, Karen Deutsch and Linda Deutsch Moore. 
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Alexander Memorial Park, Evansville, Ind. An online register is availabkle at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com.

Published in Roane County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Alexander Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral Home-North Chapel
4200 Stringtown Road
Evansville, IN 47711
8124280102
