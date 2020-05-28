Shirley Grace Brandenburg, 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her home.
She attended Victory Baptist Church. Shirley was a loving wife, grandmother and great grandmother.
Shirley is survived by her husband William Brandenburg; daughters, Mary O'Grady and Teresa Stinson; sons, James Dennis O'Grady, Michael Patrick O"Grady and Christopher Andrew O'Grady; brother, William Adcox; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service planned for a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 29, 2020