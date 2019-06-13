Shirley Jean Penley, 76, of Harriman, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.

Mrs. Penley was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Leon Penley; and parents, George Lewis and Daisy Largen Lewis.

Survivors include her sons, Terry Palmer (Diane) of South Elgin, Ill. and George Palmer (Geri Ann) of Roselle, Ill.; stepson, Wade Penley of Knoxville; grandchildren, Michelle Burke, Keith Palmer, Matthew Palmer, Rachel Palmer and Ryan Penley; great-grandchildren, Jack and Owen Burke and Addison Palmer; and special thanks to friends, Connie Zajac and Becky Tapp.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services will follow from the chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tom Campbell, the Rev. Dr. Bill Fowler and the Rev. Charles Millican officiating. Interment and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, in Lawnville Cemetery.

