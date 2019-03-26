Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean Sands. View Sign

Shirley Jean Sands, 86, of Harriman, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

She was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Shirley was a sweet spirit, sister, mother, grandmother and friend who loved and was loved by all who she crossed paths with. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Harriman and she loved her church family greatly and enjoyed her volunteer work at the church. She retired from the biology department at the Martin Marietta facility in Oak Ridge. She loved working in her garden and had no greater pleasure than plucking off a tomato or two and eating it as she worked in her vegetable and flower gardens. There are not enough words to describe how wonderful this lady was. She was preceded in death by her husband, Waller Lynn Sands; parents, Joe and Ethel Faulkner Prewitt; son, Sanford Sands; brother, Dan Prewitt; sisters, Jo Ann Jones and Juanita Hardin; and many other family, friends and canines.

Survivors include her daughters, Catherine Sands and Rebecca Ells and husband Gary, all of Harriman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Sands of Lafollette; grandchildren, Brooke Cox and husband Brian and Allie Layton and husband Jacob; great-granddaughters, Hannah Sands, Gracie and Carlie White, Avery Cox and Mileena Layton; brother, Tom Prewitt and wife Jan of Lexington, Ky.; sister-in-law, Pinky Prewitt of Jamestown, N.Y.; and many other nieces, nephews, special friends and loved ones. She also leaves behind three special doggies, Lucy, Daisy and Dexter, who always shadowed her.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to send a memorial gift may send to the First Christian Church, Harriman. An online register is available at

1445 Kingston Highway

Kingston , TN 37763

(865) 717-7727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Roane County News on Mar. 27, 2019

