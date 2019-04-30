Shirley Phillips Hensley, 82, of Knoxville, formerly of the Bradbury community, Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Shirley was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She retired from the University of Tennessee after 38 years as a senior secretary. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Hensley; parents, Ed Phillips and Thelma Chamberlain Phillips; twin sister, Charlotte Phillips Shultz; and brother, Billy Ray Phillips.
She is survived by her sons, Keith Hensley and wife Tanya, and Phillip Hensley; grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail, Andrew and Karianne Hensley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Faye Phillips, Ken and Sue Phillips, Mack and Cathy Phillips, Eddie and Judy Phillips and Jack and Cindy Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Richter and the Rev. Ken Phillips officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Bradbury Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019