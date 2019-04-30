Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Phillips Hensley. View Sign Service Information Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 (865)-986-8013 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Click Funeral Home 109 Walnut St Lenoir City , TN 37771 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Bradbury Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Phillips Hensley, 82, of Knoxville, formerly of the Bradbury community, Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Shirley was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She retired from the University of Tennessee after 38 years as a senior secretary. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Hensley; parents, Ed Phillips and Thelma Chamberlain Phillips; twin sister, Charlotte Phillips Shultz; and brother, Billy Ray Phillips.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Hensley and wife Tanya, and Phillip Hensley; grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail, Andrew and Karianne Hensley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Faye Phillips, Ken and Sue Phillips, Mack and Cathy Phillips, Eddie and Judy Phillips and Jack and Cindy Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Richter and the Rev. Ken Phillips officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Bradbury Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. Shirley Phillips Hensley, 82, of Knoxville, formerly of the Bradbury community, Kingston, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019.Shirley was a member of Cedar Lane United Methodist Church. She retired from the University of Tennessee after 38 years as a senior secretary. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Hensley; parents, Ed Phillips and Thelma Chamberlain Phillips; twin sister, Charlotte Phillips Shultz; and brother, Billy Ray Phillips.She is survived by her sons, Keith Hensley and wife Tanya, and Phillip Hensley; grandchildren, Jacob, Abigail, Andrew and Karianne Hensley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gene and Faye Phillips, Ken and Sue Phillips, Mack and Cathy Phillips, Eddie and Judy Phillips and Jack and Cindy Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Richter and the Rev. Ken Phillips officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, in Bradbury Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Lane United Methodist Church, 714 Cedar Lane, Knoxville, TN 37912. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close