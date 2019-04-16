Shirley Price Colyer

Shirley Price Colyer, 78, of Kingston, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge. She was born April 8, 1941, in Sevier County.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Colyer of Kingston; son, Kendall; granddaughter, Carrie Norman; sister, Loris Sitzlar (Loyd); brother, Jerry (Sharon); sisters-in-law, Wanda Branson and Dorothy O'Kon; special niece and nephew, Paula and Russell Langley.
An online is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 17, 2019
