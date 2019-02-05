Shirley Thacker Irwin, 69, of Knoxville, peacefully went into the arms of her Heavenly Father while surrounded by her family Thursday, Jan.31, 2019.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Gena Thacker.
Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Terry Irwin; son, Matthew Irwin; sister in-law, Toni Robison (David); niece, Jennifer Barnhart; nephew, David Robison III; and a host of extended family.
A memorial service will held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 544 N. Broadway, Knoxville. Pastors Amy Figg and John Girro will officiate with Anne Jackson on harp. Visitation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that memorial donations be made to the at www.diabetes.org. An online register is available at www.berryhighlandsouth.com.
