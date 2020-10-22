Sidney J. Shipwash Jr., 81, of Ten Mile, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 28, 1939, and was a life long resident of Ten Mile. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Sidney was a 60-year member of the Knoxville Steam Fitters-Local Union No. 102. He loved farming, animals and all creatures, great and small. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Cora Sue Shipwash; wife of 44 years, Mary Lillian Oliver Shipwash; parents, Sidney J. Shipwash Sr. and Ellen Newcomb Shipwash; and brother, James Shipwash.
Survivors include his children, Marcie Nichols and husband Jeff of Loudon, Jeff Shipwash and wife Jackie of Oak Ridge, Bryan Shipwash and wife Kim of Kingston and Candace Byerly and husband David of Lenoir City; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sybil Rose, Ruth Tudor and husband Larry, and Susan Townsend and husband, Melvin, all of Ten Mile; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile; and several extended family members and many dear friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens and the family will hold a celebration of his life after the pandemic. This will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial to your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice
. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.