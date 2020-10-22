1/1
Sidney J. Shipwash Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sidney J. Shipwash Jr., 81, of Ten Mile, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Roane Medical Center. 
He was born Sept. 28, 1939, and was a life long resident of Ten Mile. He was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Sidney was a 60-year member of the Knoxville Steam Fitters-Local Union No. 102. He loved farming, animals and all creatures, great and small. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Cora Sue Shipwash; wife of 44 years, Mary Lillian Oliver Shipwash; parents, Sidney J. Shipwash Sr. and Ellen Newcomb Shipwash; and brother, James Shipwash.
Survivors include his children, Marcie Nichols and husband Jeff of Loudon, Jeff Shipwash and wife Jackie of Oak Ridge, Bryan Shipwash and wife Kim of Kingston and Candace Byerly and husband David of Lenoir City; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sybil Rose, Ruth Tudor and husband Larry, and Susan Townsend and husband, Melvin, all of Ten Mile; sister-in-law, Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile; and several extended family members and many dear friends.
A private family graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens and the family will hold a celebration of his life after the pandemic. This will be announced once the information becomes available. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a memorial to your local animal shelter or the charity of your choice.  An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Jeff, sorry to hear the passing of your father, he is in gods memory! I
'll be praying for you and your family. Ivan Hunter Knoxville, tn.
ivan hunter
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved