Stacey R. Griffin of Kingston, born May 22, 1963, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

She was a long time member of Harriman United Methodist Church. Stacey never met a stranger. It was important for Stacey to live to the fullest and help everyone she could. Stacey loved being with her family and friends - she was fiercely devoted to her son and loved her parents and brother with all her heart. Never one to shy away from a cruise, dinner, game night and movies, she loved manicures and pedicures with purple polish as it was her favorite color. Stacey was always working when not out to sea. Her phone was a lifeline to family, work and friends. She worked tirelessly at her job to make the world a better place for the families she worked with and her team. Ensuring her team was always safe was a priority to her. Stacey fought diligently for them, their needs as well as those of the families she served. She was passionate about life with a remarkable work ethic. Serving 25 years with the state of Tennessee and retiring as an investigations coordinator, Stacey was instrumental in developing tools used statewide for improving practices in the child welfare system. Stacey had many accomplishments while with the department of children services including working with Middle Tennessee State University. She developed and trained first responders on how to investigate child death scenes. Stacey graduated from the Leadership Academy in Nashville and mentored many new employees. Stacey's compassion for the families she helped and the people she worked with has always been held in high regard - it will now always be an unforgettable legacy. A member of the current class of Leadership Roane County, Stacey was also a strong supporter of many charities. She loved sports and enjoyed watching her son Chris play. She was an avid University of Tennessee fan - even her email address said "Vol for Life." In August 2017, Stacey was elated and mesmerized in becoming a proud "Mimi" of her new grandson, Rylan.

Stacey is survived by her parents, Johnny and Juanita Griffin of Kingston; her son, Chris and fiancé Meredith; grandson, Rylan; brother, Jon; Chris's half-siblings, Hyder, Trey and Michelle Merryman; and niece Kristen Winters.

Receiving of friends and family was from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Harriman United Methodist Church. The funeral service followed was officiated by the Rev. Darren Kitts and the Rev. Randy Griffis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harriman United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 407, Harriman, TN 37748 or Child Advocacy Center, P.O. Box 928, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Roane County News on Jan. 15, 2020

