Stacy Boatright, 80, of Ten Mile, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
Stacy was born June 14, 1940, in Bell County, Ky. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Ten Mile. He was also a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran who served his country proudly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Mossie Boatright and Nancy Boatright; and sister, Darlene.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda Boatright of Ten Mile; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Donna Boatright of Richmond, Ky.; granddaughters, Nicole Allison and husband Matt of Indiana, Penn. and Tera Boatright of Caro, Mich.; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Luc, Hayden, Braxton and Boone; and a host of extended family and dear friends. Stacy treated everyone like a lifelong friend, and was the kindest soul anyone ever met.
The family will meet and receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, for full military honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.