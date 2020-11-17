1/1
Stacy Boatright
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacy Boatright, 80, of Ten Mile, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
Stacy was born June 14, 1940, in Bell County, Ky. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Ten Mile. He was also a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran who served his country proudly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Mossie Boatright and Nancy Boatright; and sister, Darlene.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Wanda Boatright of Ten Mile; son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Donna Boatright of Richmond, Ky.; granddaughters, Nicole Allison and husband Matt of Indiana, Penn. and Tera Boatright of Caro, Mich.; great-grandchildren, Emilee, Luc, Hayden, Braxton and Boone; and a host of extended family and dear friends. Stacy treated everyone like a lifelong friend, and was the kindest soul anyone ever met.
The family will meet and receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Family and friends will meet at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville, for full military honors conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Fraker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fraker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved