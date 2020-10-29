1/
Stanley Bruce Aytes
Stanley Bruce Aytes, 56, of Harriman, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Kenneth and Reba Kay Cox Aytes; and son, Benjamin Tyler Aytes.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Aytes of Harriman; and son, Adam Bruce Aytes of Kingston.
The family received friends from 5-7 pm. Thursday, Oct. 29, at in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. His service followed at 7 p.m. with military honors and Pastor Randy Griffis is officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
