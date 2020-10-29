Stanley Bruce Aytes, 56, of Harriman, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Kenneth and Reba Kay Cox Aytes; and son, Benjamin Tyler Aytes.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Aytes of Harriman; and son, Adam Bruce Aytes of Kingston.

The family received friends from 5-7 pm. Thursday, Oct. 29, at in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. His service followed at 7 p.m. with military honors and Pastor Randy Griffis is officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store