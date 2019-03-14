Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley "Glenn" Ellis. View Sign

Pastor Stanley "Glenn" Ellis, 67, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born in Charlotte, N.C. on Dec. 12, 1951, to parents, William Ray Ellis and Betty Shearer Ellis. Glenn received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee in 1973. He was ordained into the gospel ministry at Central Baptist Church in Oak Ridge on May 27, 1973, where he also has been serving as pastor for the past 13 years. He received his Master of Divinity Degree from North American Baptist Seminary, Sioux Falls, S.D. in 1976, while also serving as a home missionary for nine years in Mitchell, S.D. Pastor Ellis served in pastorates in Clarksville and Jackson, and was a missionary in Salvador, Brazil for four years. Glenn enjoyed playing golf and watching UT football and basketball as well as spending time with his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Shearer Ellis.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marcia Henegar Ellis; daughter, Angel Lockett and her husband Wilbur; his son, David Ellis; five grandchildren; his father, William Ray Ellis; brothers, Steve and wife Olga, Dale and wife Pat, and Scott; sisters, Joy Rogers and Dawn Strunk and husband Bill; and sister-in-law Karen Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Central Baptist Church, Oak Ridge, with a celebration service to follow at 4 p.m. The Rev. Dale Ellis, the Rev. David Strunk and Darryl Arender will officiate. A private graveside service will follow on Sunday, March 17, for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Caring Center of Central Baptist Church, 130 Providence Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, a ministry that aids in feeding the poor. Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at

158 S Jefferson Cir

Oak Ridge , TN 37830

(865) 482-2464

