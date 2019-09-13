Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen G. ‘Steve’ Nelson. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM Mount Teman Baptist Church 2153 Dry Hill Road Rockwood , TN View Map Funeral service 5:30 PM Mount Teman Baptist Church 2153 Dry Hill Road Rockwood , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen G. "Steve" Nelson, 70, passed away at his home Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

He was a member and deacon of Mount Teman Baptist Church. After an accident in 1977, he was totally confined to a wheelchair. Steve influenced many with his positive attitude toward life. His hobbies included traveling, raising poultry, wood carving, and hunting as well as watching his grandson Rhett play basketball. His trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, his Church and his family were the most important aspects of his life. Disability was not in his vocabulary. Steve was born on July 27, 1949, in Muncie, Ind., to George and Bonnie Oakes Nelson, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Evelyn C. Nelson of Harriman; daughter, Angie Givens (Wade) of Cookeville; son, Brent Nelson of Oakdale; grandchildren, Lacey Givens of Cookeville, Dustin Givens (Kandace) of Cookeville, Skylar Schmidt (Derek) of Nashville and Rhett Nelson of Oakdale; brothers, Mike Nelson (Donna) and Tim Nelson, both of Rockwood; brothers-in-law, Charlie Clark (Alice) of Rockwood and Randy Boston (Joetta), both of Rockwood; special great-granddaughter, Stella Rose Givens; aunt, Lois Justus of Knoxville; and many special friends, nieces, nephews, cousins and church family.

Receiving of friends was from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at Mount Teman Baptist Church, Rockwood, Sunday, Sept. 15. Funeral services followed at 5:30 p.m. with Bro. Wade Givens, Pastor Keith Woodby and Bro. Lucas Hurst officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Special thanks to Avalon Hospice, especially Celeste, Ashley and Mark and his dedicated physicians who oversaw his care through the years, Dwight Willett, Scott Wilhoite, Gary Wells and Mark Bowls.

In the words of Paul the Apostle, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day, and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing." - 2 Timothy 4: 7,8

"Not Perfect, Just Forgiven"

If you wish, memorial contributions in Steve's honor may be made to the church building fund at Mount Teman Baptist Church, 2153 Dry Hill Road, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



