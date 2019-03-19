Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Leonard Collins. View Sign

Stephen Leonard Collins, 63, of Harriman, passed away at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge, on Monday, March 18, 2019.

He was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed flea marketing and antiquing. Steve had a kind heart and soul and will be missed by friends and many who loved him. Steve was born Sept. 4, 1955, and had retired from Chris Inman Plumbing as a plumbing assistant. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Paula Sue "Chipper" Collins.

Survivors include his daughters, Carria Gonzales of Oak Ridge and Stephanie Collins of Deep River, Conn.; three grandchildren, Patrick, Reagan and Madison Gonzales; parents, Leonard "Shorty" Collins and Helen Collins of Harriman; sisters, Geneva Johnson (Mike) of St. James City, Fla., Betty Porter (Sandy) of Harriman and Cathy Collins of Kingston; brother, Ricky Collins of Harriman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Interment and graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Piney Grove Cemetery, Harriman, with the Rev. Thomas Baines officiating.

