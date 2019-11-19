Stephen W. Melton
Stephen W. Melton, 66, of Harriman passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, with his loving and devoted wife holding his hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bonnie Melton; brothers, Elbert and Johnny Melton; and niece, Mona Jackson.
Survivors inc;ude his wife, Phyllis McGhee Melton; sons, Kody Melton and Shannon Steen and wife Christie; daughter, Vanessa McDaniel and husband Levi; brother, Tom Melton and wife Carole; sister, Mary Holley and husband Buddy; grandchildren, Kaine Melton, Blake and Caleb Steen and Drake and Izzy McDaniel.
He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 453 for over 40 years and traveled most of the country working outages as a boilermaker welder and later as a weld inspector. He enjoyed his craft and sharing his knowledge with others, especially the younger welding apprentices.
The family will have a celebration of life from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Noah's Event Venue, 1200 Ladd Landing Bvld., Kingston. Refreshments will be served. As per Steve's request, feel free to bring your drink of choice as they will be toasting in his honor. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 20, 2019