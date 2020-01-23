Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Hicks. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Hicks, 60, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

He was born Nov. 29, 1959, in Nashville. Steve was a retired electrician and a former member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 756 in Jacksonville, Fla. Steve enjoyed fishing, boating, and jet skiing. He was a huge NASCAR and Tennessee Titans fan. But most of all he was a loving husband; enjoyed being with family; and cherished every second with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Goddard; and nephew, Travis Brown.

Survivors include his wife, Lesleye Hicks of Harriman; children, Steven Hicks of Rockwood, Joshua Hicks of Nashville, Sara Hicks of Sparta, Haleigh Hassell of Nashville and Danielle Watts of Harriman; grandchildren, Hannah, Cole, Cody and Kasin; father, Carl "Buddy" Hicks of Rockwood; sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Bill Spitzer of Knoxville and sister, Joyce Sexton of Midtown; brother and sister-in-law, J.J. and Katy Riddle of Mentor, Ohio; several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly; special friend, Jerry Patterson of Midtown; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Chad Morrison officiating. An online register is available at

