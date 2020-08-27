Steven Ray Collins passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved the outdoors, planting flowers and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a graduate from the Class of 1981 from Harriman High School and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College, where he obtained a bachelor's degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Wanda Collins
He is survived by his daughter, Chelsey Cook (Dustin); stepmother, Bernice Collins; grandchildren, Grayson and Journey Cook; sister, Margaret Miller (Mike); and several friends, cousins, and other family members
The family will hold a graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Kennedy Ladd Foundation Inc. at https://www.kennedyladd.org/get_involved.
Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.