Stevie Reynolds, 64, of Harriman, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
Mr. Reynolds was born March 16, 1955, in Roane County. He was a lifelong resident of this area. Stevie was a car salesman and a member of Coal Hill Baptist Church in Harriman. He was preceded in death by his father, Tolly Reynolds; brother, Kenneth Reynolds; and son, J.D. Braden.
Stevie is survived by his mother, Linda Reynolds of Harriman; by his wife, Debbie Reynolds of Harriman; by children, Lisa and Charles Johnson of Oliver Springs, Linda and Jimmy Hileman of Oliver Springs, Stevie and Leeann Reynolds of Harriman, Holly Kilby of Harriman, Devin Eble of Harriman and Christie Eble of Harriman; by grandchildren, Charles, Kayla and Lexie Johnson, Shelby and Jacob Hileman, Halie and Dalton Reynolds, Kayden and Lydia Eble, Braxton Moore and Scarlett and Elizabeth Kilby; and by a brother, Gary Reynolds of Harriman.
The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home, Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Anderson Memorial Gardens. An online register is available at www.sharpfh.com.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 28, 2019