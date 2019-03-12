Sue Bowers, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was a member of Lee Village Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Bowers; her parents, Jess and Flora Hamby; four brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Arlene, Darlene and her husband Walter and Vicky and her husband Barney, all of Kingston; two granddaughters, Ashley and her husband Jonathan and Briana and her husband Destin, both of Murfreesboro; one great-granddaughter, Shelby Grace, also of Murfreesboro; one sister, Shirl Northrup of Pioneer; and a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. David Tapp officiating. The family will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, in Sunbright Cemetery for the graveside service. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Davis Funeral Home
715 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-2000
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 13, 2019