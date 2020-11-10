Sue Melton Ooten, 73, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed spending time with her family, going on trips, going to horse races and her scratch offs. She also loved her birds and dog. She had a really good life. She really loved and was very proud of her daughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.B Melton and Nellie King Melton.
She is survived by her daughters, Tiffaney and Billy Barry of Harriman and Sydney and John Cook of Loudon; grandchildren, Bryan Williams of Harriman, Britni Barry Harriman, Kristen Patterson of Mt. Juliet and Kaylee Patterson of Loudon; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She left behind many close friends at the Pythian Lodge
Her wishes of cremation are being honored with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
and Relay For Life
. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.