Susan M. Chandler, 58 of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, peacefully at home.

Susan was born on July 28, 1962, to Laura and Walter Williams. On Nov. 29, 1980, Susan married Don Chandler. Together they raised two boys, Matthew and Daniel. Susan served Rockwood Church of Christ both as an elder's wife and the church secretary. Susan cherished time spent with her grandchildren, Aubrey, Elliot, Kate, and Eleanor. She also had a love of readings, cooking, and taking her golden retriever on adventures. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Walter Williams.

Susan is survived by her husband, Don Chandler of Rockwood; sons, Matthew Chandler (Laura) of Mt. Juliet and Daniel Chandler (Megan) of Huntsville, Ala.; mother, Laura Williams of Sioux City, Iowa; grandchildren, Aubrey Chandler, Elliot Chandler, Katherine Chandler and Eleanor Chandler; siblings, Thomas Williams of Las Vegas, Nev. And Jamie Milligan of Ames, Iowa; as well as many good friends.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Rockwood Church of Christ. Funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Rockwood Church of Christ. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store