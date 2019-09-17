Susie Melissa Lands, 57, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
Susie enjoyed music, camping, fishing, and being outdoors. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Lands.
She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Myers; son, Benjamin Lands; and brothers, Sam Lands and Quincy Myers.
In keeping with Susie's wishes, she was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 18, 2019