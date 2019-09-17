Susie Melissa Lands

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN
37748
(865)-882-1515
Obituary
Send Flowers

Susie Melissa Lands, 57, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home.
Susie enjoyed music, camping, fishing, and being outdoors. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Lands.
She is survived by her mother, Sylvia Myers; son, Benjamin Lands; and brothers, Sam Lands and Quincy Myers.
In keeping with Susie's wishes, she was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.