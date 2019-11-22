Tammy Darlene Dyer, 59, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home.
Tammy was preceded in death by one daughter, Cassondra Wilson; and parents Glenn and Lorene Presley.
She is survived her husband, James Dyer of Kingston; and son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Mel Presley of Madisonville.
A memorial service is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Maranatha Church of The Harvest, 15301 Hwy. 11, Lenoir City. In Lieu of flowers, donations for funeral expenses can be mailed to: Maranatha Church of The Harvest 15301 Hwy 11, Lenoir City, TN 37771 c/o James Dyer.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 23, 2019