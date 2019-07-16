Tammy Reid, 56, of Wartburg, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 13, 2019.
She was a loving, caring grandmother and friend. She was a compassionate nurse for 37 years and touched many people's hearts. She was a friend to many and inspiration to all, with no enemies. Her love and care that she gave others will be sadly missed. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. She was preceded in death by her father, Fletcher Leon Cross.
Tammy is survived by her parents, Linda and Frank Turpin; two children, Sandra Clayton and Adam Wright; grandchildren, Shelby Clayton and Lukas Goforth; one brother and three sisters, Flesia Wilson, Farris Turpin, Stephanie Jordan and Tina Cross; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Beech Fork Holiness Church, Joyner. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Herman Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com.
Published in Roane County News on July 17, 2019