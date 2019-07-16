Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy Reid. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tammy Reid, 56, of Wartburg, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 13, 2019.

She was a loving, caring grandmother and friend. She was a compassionate nurse for 37 years and touched many people's hearts. She was a friend to many and inspiration to all, with no enemies. Her love and care that she gave others will be sadly missed. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. She was preceded in death by her father, Fletcher Leon Cross.

Tammy is survived by her parents, Linda and Frank Turpin; two children, Sandra Clayton and Adam Wright; grandchildren, Shelby Clayton and Lukas Goforth; one brother and three sisters, Flesia Wilson, Farris Turpin, Stephanie Jordan and Tina Cross; and many other nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Beech Fork Holiness Church, Joyner. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Herman Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield. An online register is available at

Tammy Reid, 56, of Wartburg, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 13, 2019.She was a loving, caring grandmother and friend. She was a compassionate nurse for 37 years and touched many people's hearts. She was a friend to many and inspiration to all, with no enemies. Her love and care that she gave others will be sadly missed. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. She was preceded in death by her father, Fletcher Leon Cross.Tammy is survived by her parents, Linda and Frank Turpin; two children, Sandra Clayton and Adam Wright; grandchildren, Shelby Clayton and Lukas Goforth; one brother and three sisters, Flesia Wilson, Farris Turpin, Stephanie Jordan and Tina Cross; and many other nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Beech Fork Holiness Church, Joyner. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Herman Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield. An online register is available at jacksonfuneralservices.com. Published in Roane County News on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close