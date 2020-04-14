Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tara Keith Ladner McDowell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tara Keith Ladner McDowell, 50, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas to the late John V. and Thais Ann Ladner on April 11, 1969. She was preceded in death by her brother, Troy D. "Biz" Ladner.

Tara attended Cadwallader Grammar School and Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas before attending Technical School in Amarillo, Texas, where she received her veterinary technicians license. Tara was active for many years doing vet tech work in Texas and the Virgin Islands. She was very active in providing support to families who were deployed and returning home from Afghanistan. She was an assistant with the Navajo Elementary school system in the Gallup, N.M. area and provided support to children with special needs. Tara had recently been employed at Walgreens in Harriman. Tara was married to Christopher McDowell of Tennessee. They began their relationship living in Austin, Texas and moved to St. Thomas, St. Croix, La., N.M. and then to Tennessee. Tara is survived by her husband of 19 years, Sean; stepson and Chris's parents, Connie and Forrest McDowell from Texas and Tennessee. Tara loved animals and her longtime Rottweiler companion, "Luther," passed on Feb. 19, 2020. Tara and Luther were true friends to the end and he was very protective of her. He would make it very difficult when trying to dance with her. He travelled with her from Austin to the Virgin Islands to Tennessee, and all places in between. Tara is survived by her sister, Tana Hudson and brother-in-law Michael Hudson. She leaves behind many loving relatives and friends. Tara was an organ donor and parts of her are alive and well in Wisconsin. Her family said they missed her so much for herr birthday and Easter this month. There are so many wonderful things to say about her that brings warmth to their hearts. She is loved so much. Their lives will be empty without you, but we will hold her close to their hearts for the remainder of their years. Tara requested a small private memorial "party" with date to be decided. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her brief and unexpected hospital stay. Arrangements were provided by Click Family Funeral Home and Daniel Family Funeral Home.

