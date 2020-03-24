Tena W. Pillow, 59, of Montpelier, changed her address Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Edna Newcome and Claude and Ceclia White.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Ricky Pillow; son, Matthew Pillow; parents, Glen and Roma White; twin sister, Gena Plumb (Steven); two brothers, Michael White (Lynn) and Timothy White (Molly); cherished companion, Stella; and numerous loving extended family members and friends.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . This obituary courtesy of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 25, 2020