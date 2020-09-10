Teresa Rose "Terri" Floyd of Harriman, went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.
She enjoyed life to its fullest and left this land bound life for a peaceful life with the Lord. She is now in the arms of her mother and father and mother in law and the Lord. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Barry N. Floyd of Harriman; brothers, Art Silverstein (Beth) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Bart Silverstein of Dana Point, Calif.; father-in-law, Billy F. Floyd of Flintstone, Ga.; and sister-in-law, Katie F. Floyd of Flintstone, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Carmella Mango and Arthur Silverstein; mother-in-law, Gertie V Floyd; and brothers-in-law, Bobby J. Swann and David R Swann. Terri was an avid horse lover and animal lover. She held a bachelor's degree in business administration with concentration in accounting. Her love of numbers comes in a close second to her love of horses and animals. She will be missed by family and friends on this earth, but we all know that she will see us all once again. She will be enjoying bountiful fruits and joy in Heaven with her beloved dogs Butch, Lady, Cody and Tuggy.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Chattanooga National Cemetery, Chattanooga. In lieu of flowers, it is requested to make a donation to St. Jude Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project
Carry Forward 5k Nashville for Barry's fund raising: https://carryforward.woundedwarriorproject.org/participant/15841.
Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.