Terrell T. "Red" Spradling Jr., 84, of Rockwood, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Terrell Truitt Spradling Sr. and Cecil Maurine Parker Spradling; and daughter, Sonja Stamey.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Nina Spradling of Rockwood; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Carl Vance of Rockwood; son, Duke Spradling of Rockwood; and son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Tammy Spradling of Manhattan, Kan.
Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, for graveside services and interment in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Bro. Bud Strader officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.






Published in Roane County News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
