Terry E. Crosby, 83, of Ten Mile, formerly of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Terry was a gracious man with a heart of gold, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingston and retired from the Kingston Steam Plant. He was an avid collector of antique items and still the proud owner of a 1929 model A Ford, his first car. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loriene Crosby, the mother of Deanna and Alisa; parents, John and Betty Ewing Crosby; and son, Keith Isbill.

Survivors include his wife, Linda P. Crosby of Ten Mile; children and spouses, Deanna and John Griffin, of Kingston, Alisa and Steve Guthrie of Ridgeland, S.C., Kim and Spencer Hall of Ten Mile, Kristy and Tony Arwood, of Sweetwater; 16 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Smith of Spring City; sister-in-law, Josephine Ingle of Decatur; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Lynn and Wanda Hall; and fur babies, Sophia and Charlie.

A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The family asks that everyone please dress casually.









