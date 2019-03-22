Terry Lynn Irwin

  • "We are so sorry to hear of Terry's passing. Always enjoyed..."
    - Vicki and David Dotson

Terry Lynn Irwin, 67, of Knoxville, peacefully went into the arms of his Heavenly Father, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. Terry graduated from the University of Tennessee and then was employed until his retirement. Terry was preceded in death by wife, Shirley T. Irwin; parents, James and Marlene Irwin; and sister, Annette Darlene Irwin. 
He is survived by son, Matthew P. Irwin of Bozeman, Mont.; sister, Toni Robison and family of Hope Mills, N.C.; and loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service for Terry will be announced at a later date.
 
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 23, 2019
