Thelma Louise Estes Clark, 93, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home.

Thelma was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Highsplint, Ky. She was a member of Beulah Land Worship Center, Kingston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clark; sons, Larry Clark and Johnny Clark; and granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Clark.

Survivors include her daughters, Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood, and Linda Clark and Brenda Kay Neal, both of Harriman; sons, Bob Clark of Harriman, Clayton Clark (Judy) and Richard Clark (Regenia), all of Harriman; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Interment and graveside service were held in Childs Memorial Church Cemetery, Harriman. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





