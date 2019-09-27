Thelma Louise Estes Clark, 93, of Harriman, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at her home.
Thelma was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Highsplint, Ky. She was a member of Beulah Land Worship Center, Kingston. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clark; sons, Larry Clark and Johnny Clark; and granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Clark.
Survivors include her daughters, Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood, and Linda Clark and Brenda Kay Neal, both of Harriman; sons, Bob Clark of Harriman, Clayton Clark (Judy) and Richard Clark (Regenia), all of Harriman; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Noe officiating. Interment and graveside service were held in Childs Memorial Church Cemetery, Harriman. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 28, 2019