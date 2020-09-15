1/1
Theodore “Ted” Raymond Johns
Theodore "Ted" Raymond Johns, 87, of Kingston passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was born July 19, 1933, in New Haven, Ohio where he joined the U.S. Army and served his country proudly during the Korean War. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. While living in Ohio he served as a deacon and taught Sunday school until retiring in 1993. Ted was an avid sports fan. Among his favorites were watching the Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals. He also loved watching NASCAR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Francis and Helen McDowell Johns; sister, Pauline Lawrence; brothers, Glenn and Gerald Johns; and sister, Elizabeth Weisenberger.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Pat Carter Johns of Kingston; son, David Theodore Johns of Seattle, Wash.; adopted son, Doug Dansereau Jr., of Seattle; granddaughter, Dianna Arnold of Tacoma, Wash.; brother, William Johns and wife Judy of Trentham, Ohio; sister, Donna Weisenberger of Hamilton, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Connie Johns of Trenton and Jeanne Johns, both of Trenton, Ohio; special friends, the Rev. Ken and Sandra Johnson of Kingston; and several extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 2 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow service at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be conducted at gravesite by the Roane County Honor Guard. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
