Thomas "Wayne" Lyle, 80, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A devoted member of Swan Pond Baptist Church; and he loved being with his friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Alma Morrow Lyle; parents, Gilbert and Stella Mae Lyle; and brother, Harold David Lyle.
He is survived by his sister, Ruby Louise Lyle Vincent; nephew, Scott Lyle; niece, Amy Masengil (Mitchell); nephew, Alan Vincent (Sandy); special friend, Sue Ladd; several great-nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, Aug.21, at Calhoun Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Neely and the Rev. Dennis Arms officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Swan Pond Baptist Church, 985 Swan Pond Road, Harriman, TN 37748, or Calhoun Baptist Church Cemetery fund, C/O Eddie Smith, 335 County Road 20, Calhoun, TN 37309.
Bordwine Funeral Home, Etowah, is in charge of arrangements.