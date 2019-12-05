Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas “Tom” E. Banker. View Sign Service Information Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Homes and Cremation Service 59 N. Jefferson St. Cookeville , TN 38501 (931)-526-6111 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Thomas E. Banker announce his passing. Funeral services for Thomas "Tom" Eugene Banker, 74, of Silver Point, were at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Boma First Church of God. Family received friends Tuesday from 3 p.m. until service time at the church. Graveside service and interment were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Smellage Memory Gardens in the Boma Community of Putnam County. Bro. Tim Sharp will officiate.

Tom Banker passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019, after a long illness with pulmonary fibrosis.

Tom lived a full and eventful life he was born March 10, 1945 in Knoxville to the late L. Eugene and Katherine Thomas Banker.

At the age of 21, Tom entered the U.S. Air Force and served six months in Vietnam. He was with Strategic Air Command as an auto-track radar technician. After completing his enlistment, Tom returned to Tennessee with his young family and began working for several years with Tennessee Valley Authority as an electrical engineering technician. The family moved from Kingston to Silver Point in 1978. He then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1985 and worked until his retirement in 2003 as senior electronic technician. Tom had always been an active gardener and farmer and spent the years after his retirement working on his farm in Silver Point. He was a great steward of the land and was named Tennessee Conservationist of the Year. He was a member of Boma First Church of God.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years (married April 14, 1967, in Kingston) Connie Wilcoxon Banker of Silver Point; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn "Katy Ann" and Mike Reynolds of San Antonio, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kristin Banker of Kingston; grandchildren, Shelby Westerfield (Brent) and Hayley Green (Jackson); great-grandchildren, Owen Westerfield and Olivia Green; brothers and sisters-in-law, Luke and Mary Ann Banker of Knoxville, John and Kim Banker of Boulder, Col., Tim and Joyce Banker of Hendersonville, N.C., Mark and Kathy Banker of Kingston and Joe and Debra Banker of Colliersville.

Active pallbearers were family and friends, honorary pallbearers were Bobby Julian, Kevin and Elijah Maynard, Mike Haney, David Banker and Milt Ashburn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Suite 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.

