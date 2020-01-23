Thomas F. King, 18, of Rockwood, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his Papa, Tom King.
Survivors include his nana, Becky King of Rockwood; biological father, Steve Frizzell of Rockwood; and biological mother, Crystal Frizzell of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Tim Hamby officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan.y 24, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
