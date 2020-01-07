Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jerry ‘T.J.’ Knox. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary



His loving wife, Nancy, passed away shortly before him also on January 3, 2020 with moderate dementia. T.J. and Nancy had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 14, 2019. Jerry had worked at the K-25 nuclear plant in Oak Ridge as a maintenance mechanic, retiring after 30 years. He had also driven an Ozark 18-wheeler truck for approximately three years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War, and was wounded in battle, receiving a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal, Vietnam Service Metal and Meritorious Unit Metal. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He and Nancy did not have any children or siblings but loved their two pet cats, Max and Tub, as family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Ruth Parks Knox; and parents, William and Virginia Springfield Knox.

Survivors include his caregivers as well as special aunt and uncle, Annette and Bobby Herrell of Kingston

The family offers special appreciation and a heart felt thanks to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and the staff at Quality Care, who were so supportive during his illness.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 2 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment followed at Swan Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at

Thomas Jerry "T.J." Knox, 73, of Kingston, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home with dementia and Parkinson decease. His caregivers, Bobby and Annette Herrell were by his side.His loving wife, Nancy, passed away shortly before him also on January 3, 2020 with moderate dementia. T.J. and Nancy had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 14, 2019. Jerry had worked at the K-25 nuclear plant in Oak Ridge as a maintenance mechanic, retiring after 30 years. He had also driven an Ozark 18-wheeler truck for approximately three years. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam War, and was wounded in battle, receiving a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Campaign Metal, Vietnam Service Metal and Meritorious Unit Metal. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He and Nancy did not have any children or siblings but loved their two pet cats, Max and Tub, as family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Ruth Parks Knox; and parents, William and Virginia Springfield Knox.Survivors include his caregivers as well as special aunt and uncle, Annette and Bobby Herrell of KingstonThe family offers special appreciation and a heart felt thanks to all the staff of Amedisys Hospice of Sweetwater and the staff at Quality Care, who were so supportive during his illness.The family received friends from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, at Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, with funeral service following at 2 p.m., in the chapel with the Rev. Reves Schaefer officiating. Interment followed at Swan Pond Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at dementiasociety.org. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Jan. 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.