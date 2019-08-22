Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thurston Ellis ‘Tony’ Keathley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thurston Ellis "Tony" Keathley, 72, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Tony was the life partner of Jeanne Cox and they shared 20 amazing years together. Born in Anderson County, he was the son of Hershel and Zola Keathley. Tony enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and the company of his friends. He took pride in his time spent serving his country. A decorated soldier of the U.S. Army, he was proud to be an American soldier. Tony was preceded in death by his Granny, whom he loved dearly; his father Hershel; brothers, Richard and Stanley; brother-in-law, Frank; and daughter-in-law, Anna.

He is survived by life partner, Jeanne; mother, Zola; brothers, Johnny (Bonnie), Jerry (Kathy), James (Pam), G.B. and Gary; sisters, Lola (Gary), Pat, Jennie (Danny) and Shelia (Kevin); children, Tony, Tonia (Ron), Latisha and April (Kevin); grandchildren, Travis (Sarah), Kelsey, Tyler, Kayla (Andrew), Devin, Jamey (Jeremy), John (Brook) and Dalton (Heidi); great-grandchildren, Bailey, Braidey, Bentley, Sebastian, Cassandra, Penelope, Isabella, Colton and Olivia; along with many nieces, nephews, family members and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Mount Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 5515 Knoxville Hwy., Coalfield. Funeral services with full military services will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Taylor Phelps and Bro. James Foster officiating. An online register is available at



