Thylis Marie Hubbs Smith, 95, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Roane Medical Center.

Marie was a member of the Lawnville Road Church of Christ. She had an active part in the war effort working in an airplane parts factory. Marie was a talented seamstress and quilter. She loved art and bird watching, the church and her family but especially working in her beloved flower garden. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jess F. Smith; daughter, Betty Smith; parents, Sylvester L. Hubbs and Marie Belle Dowling; and brothers, Jack, Bob, Bill, Ray and Leon Hubbs.

Marie is survived by daughters, Alice Smith Mullenix of Murfreesboro and Sylvia Smith Moore of Knoxville; brother, Wayne Hubbs of Maryville; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Kingston Memorial Gardens with Roger Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Smith requested donations be made to the Lawnville Road Church of Christ. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.





