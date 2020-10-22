1/1
Timothy Guy ‘Bo’ Farr
Timothy Guy "Bo" Farr, 73, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Tim is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Betsy; his children, Richard Farr (Stephanie), Vicki Mullins (Brian), Kathy Sargeant (Steve) and his second son, Charlie Devine; his sister, Barbara Johnson and nephew, Nick Kindrick; his grandchildren, Chelsey McNew, Sierra Vincent (B.J.), Brandon Dukes, Nicholas Fronk, Dylan Fronk, Meredith Green (Zack), Morgan Mullins, Adam Fronk, Lori Farr and Jess Mullins; great grandchildren, Landon Vincent, Cooper McNew, Izabella Vincent, Brianna Vincent, Sawyer McNew; and an extended host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Farr; his mother, Leona Farr; his aunt, Margie Hooper; and his niece, Leighann Porter.
Tim was born on July 16, 1947 in Knoxville. After high school, Tim enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was assigned to the USS Orion for four years. He retired from Local 102 as a pipefitter and also retired from Butler Brothers Trucking. On April 10, 1982, he married his sweetheart, Betsy, and devoted most of his life to building their life together. He enjoyed woodworking, painting and playing in the band TM Riverside for 10 years. He was constantly building, crafting or driving his 1934 Ford Coupe.
Receiving friends is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. at Friday, Oct. 23, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, with the funeral to follow at 8 p.m. Pastor Charlie Harrison will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, Oct. 24, at Waggoner-Buckeye Cemetery in Lynchburg. Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks are required. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Roane County News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
