1/1
Todd Allen Oliver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Allen Oliver, 52, formerly of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, Va. 
He was a graduate of Roane County High School.  Growing up he loved his dog, Buster.  When Todd was younger, he enjoyed watching baseball, and became a fan of the Atlanta Braves.  He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon W. Oliver and Beverly Jean Swedenborg Oliver; and sister, Vicky Weber. 
He is survived by his siblings: Karen Hart of Kingston, John Oliver of Kingsville, Ohio, Tim Oliver of Kingston, Jo Ann Campbell of Kingston and Robin Thornton of Lenoir City; and several nieces and nephews. 
The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City.  Memorial Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Shane Maples officiating.  Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved