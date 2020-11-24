Todd Allen Oliver, 52, formerly of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap, Va.

He was a graduate of Roane County High School. Growing up he loved his dog, Buster. When Todd was younger, he enjoyed watching baseball, and became a fan of the Atlanta Braves. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon W. Oliver and Beverly Jean Swedenborg Oliver; and sister, Vicky Weber.

He is survived by his siblings: Karen Hart of Kingston, John Oliver of Kingsville, Ohio, Tim Oliver of Kingston, Jo Ann Campbell of Kingston and Robin Thornton of Lenoir City; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. Memorial Services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Shane Maples officiating. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

