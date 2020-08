Or Copy this URL to Share

Tommy Brown, 80, of Rockwood, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Aileen Brown.

He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Brown of Rockwood; and son, Charlie Brown (Audrey) of Harriman.

The family met at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, for a graveside service with the Rev. Charles Kelly officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store