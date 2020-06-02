Tommy Charles, 81, of Harriman passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.

Tommy was a member of Lakeview Baptist and served as a deacon for many years. He served in the National Guard at McGhee Tyson and his unit was activated in France during the Berlin Wall Crisis. Tommy was a second generation of the papermill in Harriman, before being employed at AKZO Fortifil Fibers. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Garren and Mary Grace Charles; and brothers, Bobby Mack and Clarence Gale Charles.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn Courtney Charles of Harriman; daughter, Melissa C. Shealy and husband Bo of Stockbridge, Ga.; son, Stephen Thomas Charles and wife Angela of Harriman; grandchildren, Courtney Raymond, Brent Raymond, Eli Charles and Matthew Charles; great-grandchild, Eden Omoto; sister, Carolyn Hall and husband Wayne of Apison; sister-in-law, Flo Charles of Kingston and Ginger Nolan of Harriman; and brother-in-law, Doug Courtney of Tampa, Fla.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Lawnville Cemetery, Kingston, with Pastor Greg Kelly officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.







