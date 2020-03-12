Tony Joel Huckaby, 69, of Harriman passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home.
Before retiring in 2012, he worked as an electronic electrician for Circuit City and Sears. He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Huckaby; sister, Karen Gow; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Jones Huckaby; two daughters, Tonya Tapscott Huckaby and Amanda Marie Huckaby; his mother, Laura Huckaby; brother, Clarence Edward Huckaby Jr.; two granddaughters, Haily M. Vincent and Madison G. Huckaby; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will have a private service. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Huckaby family. An online register at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on Mar. 13, 2020