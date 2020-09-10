1/
Tony Ray Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony Ray Jones, 64 of Harriman, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Walter Jones and Mary Jane Loden Jones; and sisters, Patricia "Sissie" Miller, Betty Tinch, Opal Lynn and Faye Brown.
He is survived by sister, Bobbie Sue Ooten of Harriman; brother, Mike Pogue of Rockwood; sisters, Laura Miles of Knoxville, Peggy Brown of Washington and Debbie Pogue of Harriman.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery, Midtown, with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN 37854
(865) 354-2600
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved