Tony Ray Jones, 64 of Harriman, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William Walter Jones and Mary Jane Loden Jones; and sisters, Patricia "Sissie" Miller, Betty Tinch, Opal Lynn and Faye Brown.

He is survived by sister, Bobbie Sue Ooten of Harriman; brother, Mike Pogue of Rockwood; sisters, Laura Miles of Knoxville, Peggy Brown of Washington and Debbie Pogue of Harriman.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Graveside and interment services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery, Midtown, with Pastor Larry Tilley officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



