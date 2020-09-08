1/
Towana Darlene Green Smith
Towana Darlene Green Smith, 54, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Essie Green; and her husband, Jimmy Henry.
She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Deskins (Michael) of Columbus, Ohio and Amber Lawson of Rockwood.
Family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service took place at 2 p.m. with Brother David Bailey officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Evans Mortuary for her services. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
