Towana Darlene Green Smith, 54, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Essie Green; and her husband, Jimmy Henry.

She is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Deskins (Michael) of Columbus, Ohio and Amber Lawson of Rockwood.

Family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service took place at 2 p.m. with Brother David Bailey officiating. Cremation arrangements have been made to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to Evans Mortuary for her services. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



